Child Found Alone In Tulsa Reunited With Father

Tulsa Police said a child found alone near 43rd and Garnett on Sunday has been reunited with the father.

Sunday, August 20th 2023, 7:42 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A child that was found in Tulsa without a parent or guardian was reunited with the father Sunday evening.

The Tulsa Police Department said the child was found near 43rd and Garnett around 5:15 p.m.

After sharing the details on social media, the father was located.

TPD said he was at work while another family member was watching the child. The family member allegedly fell asleep and the child walked out on its own.
