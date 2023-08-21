911 Dispatcher Helps Cherokee County Woman Deliver Baby Over The Phone

A Green Country family is thankful for a 911 dispatcher who they say helped them deliver a baby earlier in August. "She was just really, really amazing,” said Doescher. “She did keep me absolutely calm. Everything she told me, I repeated to my daughter to help keep my daughter calm as well."

A Cherokee County family is thankful for the 911 dispatcher who helped them deliver a baby earlier this month.

The grandmother, Cynthia Doescher, says she couldn’t have helped the baby’s mom without the dispatcher, Cheyenne Will.

Will is a dispatcher for the Northeastern Health System who gave Doescher instructions over the phone on how to deliver a baby.

The two women and the baby, Rosalie Liles, met for the first time in Tahlequah at the Cherokee County 911 Center.

Doescher wanted to thank Will in person for all her help that night.

Will instructed Doescher to get dry towels and a blanket to wrap the baby in, told the mother to lay on her back, and to get a string or shoelace to tie around the umbilical cord.

Will says her background working in healthcare helped her know how to instruct Doescher.

"I was glad it was me, it honestly felt like it came natural to me, just going through the protocol, and just kind of talking to them, reassuring them,” said Will.

Doescher thanked Will for staying on the line to help her.

"I'm glad mom and baby are both healthy and safe, that's the biggest thing,” said Will. “But very rewarding to know that I was able to help them."

Doescher says she’s excited to see what the future holds for Rosalie.

"She's a blessing, and a gift from God, and I love to sing to her, and I think she's going to be a great, great little girl,” said Doescher.

Doescher says the mother, Ashley, and baby Rosalie are both healthy.