Family Of 15-Year-Old Shot, Killed During Party In Tulsa Speaks Out

Joshua Saldivar, 15, was found shot and killed early-Sunday morning after Tulsa Police responded to a shots fired call, where investigators say over 100 people, including teenagers, were gathering for a party.

One teen is dead, and another is recovering following a shooting at a party in Tulsa.

The family of fifteen-year-old Joshua Saldivar says they are heartbroken and just want answers. They describe Joshua as calm, happy, and a good kid.

Joshua was killed when Tulsa Police say a party near Highway 412 and Gilcrease Museum Road turned violent early Sunday morning.

“It’s going to be hard because he was always the one who set the mood and made everything lighter, even though he was the youngest,” said Angel Saldivar, his brother, in Spanish.

Police believe more than 100 teenagers were at that party. The family, and Tulsa Police, hope someone who saw something will come forward.

"It was just a chaotic scene, and we have to believe that of the couple of hundred kids out there, they know more about this than they're letting on at this point,” said Captain Richard Meulenberg with Tulsa Police. “They may be scared or frightened and they might not want to come forward, they can do so under anonymity."

Police say witnesses shouldn’t be afraid to come forward, even if they shouldn’t have been at the party.

"That's important, but we're talking about someone who lost their life now,” said Meulenberg. “That's more important than anything you might have done as a teenager out there, doing silly things."

Police say if you find yourself in a shooting situation, it’s best to run as far and as fast as you can.

"Get as far away from it as you possibly can,” said Meulenberg. “While being a witness is great if this happens, and you're at a party, and all of a sudden someone becomes ultra-violent and ultra-aggressive, you need to run as far as you can from that situation and call the police."

Joshua's mother, Maria Guadalupe Hernandez, says to watch your kids closely because they could be taken away in an instant.

“I encourage parents to look after their children and be careful of their friendships because life can change in an instant,” said Guadalupe Hernandez, in Spanish.

Tulsa Police ask anyone with information about what happened to call Crimestoppers at 918-596-COPS.

You can also upload pictures, videos, and other evidence for investigators HERE.

Image Provided By: Tulsa Police Department