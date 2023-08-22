Experience Picture-Perfect Moments At Catoosa Sunflower Farm

Sunflowers can make for some of the best summer and fall pictures. That's why one family in Catoosa decided to turn their front yard into a giant sunflower garden.

A Catoosa family says a simple idea to grow sunflowers has quickly blossomed into a popular place for folks from all over to take pics.

“We thought why not plant a ton of sunflowers in our front yard," said Ashton Baker.

Ashton Baker and her husband started the Catoosa Sunflower Farm for people to take pictures in. They do everything by hand.

"We manually planted every sunflower seed last year and this year. This year we did 20,000 seeds, so it's a lot, but we enjoy it so it's worth it," said Baker.

The Bakers started their sunflower farm just last year, but since blowing up on social media, the last three days have been the busiest they've ever had.

Oklahoma Hot Spots, a social media account, reached out to the Bakers to film a video. Little did they know the effect it would have.

"It just went crazy on Tik Tok which has been so awesome, so we've been very busy that last few days," said Baker.

Even though the last few days have had blistering temperatures, they haven't seen a slowdown in their business.

"These people are troopers, they still come out and get their pictures done, even though we're facing really crazy temperatures right now, but yeah we've still had pretty good business," said Baker.

But for Ashton, this isn't just a business, it brings her back to her childhood.

"My grandpa grew sunflowers in his backyard when I was a kid growing up, and I just thought it was the coolest thing because they can get so big, and I love that. I love that uniqueness about them, so that's where it all started," said Baker.

Now she gets to share her childhood memories with her kids and is looking forward to the growth of their garden.v "This has been so fun. We're passionate about it, my kids love it."

Catoosa Sunflower Farm will be booking photoshoots through September 17th, and you can book your photoshoot HERE. They also have another pasture location available as well.