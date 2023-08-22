Trooper Training Focuses On Physical De-escalation Techniques

Roughly 20 troopers trained at Owasso High School on Tuesday. Instructors gave a hands-on lesson to Gracie’s Survival Tactics, which teaches troopers how to physically de-escalate tense situations.

-

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers are learning how to use jiu-jitsu as a de-escalation tactic. The agency says this style of fighting requires the least amount of force when troopers are forced to take on an aggressive person.

Roughly 20 troopers trained at Owasso High School on Tuesday. Instructors gave a hands-on lesson to Gracie’s Survival Tactics, which teaches troopers how to physically de-escalate tense situations.

“When applied correctly, it results in the least amount of force,” said Lt. Mark Southall, Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Southall says troopers have been using jiu-jitsu for 25 years. The hope is by learning this style of fighting, troopers will be able to de-escalate situations with a combative person without having to use more force than necessary.

“Jiu-jitsu is using leverage and force,” he said. “It’s controlling suspects on the ground to ultimately get them into a handcuffing position.”

Southall says this training is important for all troopers because violence towards law enforcement has increased in recent years. He says troopers encounter use-of-force scenarios frequently, sometimes as often as every day.

“Troopers work by themselves daily all the time,” said Southall. “When a situation arises, they themselves have to take care of whatever bad situation may occur.”

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol expects all troopers to get this training by the end of the year. Additional training is expected to be completed annually.