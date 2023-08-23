ODOT Receiving Federal Grant To Test New Concrete

Wednesday, August 23rd 2023, 5:34 am
The State of Oklahoma is receiving $840,000 to help make bridge repairs last longer using a new mixture of concrete.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation will use the federal grant money to test a special type of concrete, a high performance mix which should extend bridge life and avoid major repairs or reconstruction.
Crews will test it on upcoming repairs, and if successful, ODOT will use the concrete for future projects.
