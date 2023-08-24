Owasso Shooting Victim Remembered By Football Coach

Owasso Police say Atia Fields was shot and killed by her wife, Essence Fields, during an argument. Atia's coaches tell us she was hard-working and a great teammate.

-

A woman who was killed in Owasso Sunday played for a women's professional football team, Oklahoma Rage.

Owasso Police say Atia Fields was shot and killed by her wife, Essence Fields, during an argument. Atia's coaches tell us she was hard-working and a great teammate.

Tarrion Adams is the head coach of Oklahoma Rage, and he says Atia, who went by Kamare, was loved by her coaches and teammates.

"It is just something that doesn't make sense to me right now, knowing Kamare, and Essence as well. It is just still something I can't wrap my brain around.” Said Adams.

Adams says he's still in shock after hearing Kamare was shot and killed on Sunday. Police say Kamare and her wife Essence were fighting when Essence shot her. Essence told police she thought Kamare was reaching for a gun.

"It appeared to be a completely loving family and I don't think anyone could have foreseen this happening,” said Adams.

Adams says he's coached Kamare the last two seasons. She played for the Tulsa Threat team last year, and this year played for Oklahoma Rage. He says Kamare would get up at four in the morning to go to work, then go straight to practice till eight at night.

"That's just who she was, she was a hard worker, completely selfless, and put everybody above herself, absolutely,” said Adams.

Adams says Kamare always went above and beyond. In their last game of the season, they asked Kamare to play a position she had never played before; not only did she do it, she did it well.

"She was the teammate that everybody would love. Again, completely selfless. It is not about her at all, she doesn't care about praise, so on and so forth, she was all about the greater good of the team. She wanted to do everything she can to put the team in a position to have success,” said Adams.

Essence Fields is now in jail for second-degree murder. Their 10-year-old son was in the house during the shooting and is now with other family members.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Atis's family.

Related story: Owasso 4th Grade Teacher Accused Of Shooting, Killing Partner Arrested

----------

What is Domestic Violence?

The Office on Violence Against Women describes Domestic Violence as a pattern of abusive behavior in a relationship used by a person to gain or maintain power and control over another intimate partner. Domestic Violence can be physical, sexual, emotional, psychological, and involves behaviors that threaten, hurt, isolate, manipulate, humiliate, or injure another person. Children exposed to domestic violence are at risk of developing social and physical problems or learning that violence is a normal way of life.

How does Oklahoma compare nationally in Domestic Violence?

The Domestic Violence Intervention Services said Oklahoma ranks first in the country for the most domestic violence cases. Oklahoma is third in domestic violence homicides. The Young Women's Christian Association reported over 43,000 domestic violence calls in Oklahoma in 2022, which resulted in almost 1,000 arrests.

For more information about Oklahomans impacted by Domestic Violence, click here.

What are some resources for Domestic Violence victims in Oklahoma?

The Oklahoma Domestic Violence hotline, (800) 522-SAFE (7233), and the 24-hour Safeline 1-800-522-SAFE (7233), provide assistance with safety planning, crisis intervention, emergency shelter and advocacy to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking. The Abuse Hotline 1-800-522-3511 and the Elder Abuse Hotline 1-800-522-3511 also provide resources for escaping abusive situations.

For the full list of Oklahoma Domestic Violence resources, click here.

How often do people experience Domestic Violence in the United States?

In the United States, more than 10 million adults experience domestic violence annually. On average, domestic violence hotlines nationwide receive over 19,000 calls.

For more information from The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, click here.

What are some National resources for Domestic Violence?

The National Domestic Violence Hotline (800) 799-7233 and the National Dating Abuse Helpline (866) 331-9474 for those in abusive situations or relationships. The Rape Abuse Incest National Network (800) 656-4673 also helps in cases of rape or incest.

The StrongHearts Native Helpline (844) 762-8483 helps culturally-specific helpline for Native Americans impacted by domestic, dating and sexual violence.

The National Child Abuse Hotline/Childhelp (800) 422-4453) is for any child who is being abused or neglected. The National Center for Elder Abuse 1-855-500-3537 will help with elder abuse, neglect, and exploitation.

For the full list of National Domestic Violence resources, click here.