Vietnam Veteran Takes WWII Veteran Fishing For His 98th Birthday

WWII Veteran Dean Estes and Vietnam Veteran Steve King both served in the Navy. They also both love to fish.

A WWII veteran who turned 98 this week had one birthday wish: to go fishing. A fishing guide who served in the Vietnam War made his wish come true.

The two met for the first time on Thursday, just as the sun was rising at Keystone Lake.

"I hope we have a good time,” Estes said.

“Oh you're gonna have a great time,” King said.

Estes gets around on his electric scooter, but that wasn't coming with him on the boat. The now 98-year-old lives at home and still does most things, like grocery shopping, on his own. Once he made his way inside, it was time to hit the water and go fishing for the first time in a while.

"I couldn't tell ya. It's been months,” Estes said.

With a tug on the line, came instant joy. And with King’s help releasing the fish, Estes caught one after another, taking in the peaceful scenery.

"Aint that somethin'? Don't have to worry about taking them off or getting it on there,” Estes said.

“Alright buddy do it again,” King said.

"I really enjoy taking, sharing my boat with other vets. Spending time on the water and just building friendships,” King said.

“Easiest fishing trip I've ever been on,” Estes said.

New friends, with countless fish in their future.

"Enjoying the heck out of it,” Estes said.