'You're A Tulsa Staple': Lambrusco'z Deli Receives National Recognition

Lambrusco'z Deli has been in business for the last 38 years and hasn't seen business slow down. That's one reason why it's receiving national attention for the second year in a row.

Many midtown Tulsans have told Nancy Bruce her business is special. "You'll hear people say you're a Tulsa staple. You're an icon here in Tulsa and all that kind of stuff," said the deli owner.

Bruce and her mother started Lambrusco'z Deli in 1985. They quickly learned their customers would ditch their own kitchens and head to hers.

"Oh it's easy you can make it, and they look at me and they're like, no, no, you can make it for us," Bruce said.

Last year, the deli was in the top 100 most-loved restaurants in the country on DoorDash. Now, it's recognized for its success in the community.

"Seeing a church celebrate their 60th anniversary and having them cater the event tells you how they're thought of in the community," said Matt Plapp.

Plapp is the CEO of America's Best Restaurants. His company's goal is to get more people's eyes on smaller businesses. He said many people have gotten used to going to chain restaurants.

"There's all these hidden gems in every community, and that's our vision with America's Best Restaurants is how do we highlight these restaurants and get them the attention they deserve so that the people in their community know that it's there," Plapp said.

Bruce said she's grateful for the recognition, but she couldn't have done it alone.

"I feel really blessed. I've found enough crazy people that have had my vision. They've made it work. I could have never done it by myself. I have a very, very dedicated staff and I always have," she said.

She's has loved getting to know customers through the years, and is excited for more people to learn about her business.

America's Best Restaurants is coming to highlight the deli in September, but in the meantime, you can visit it yourself at 41st and Peoria.