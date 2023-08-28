One local doctor said there are several viruses that go around during back-to-school season, including stomach bugs and upper respiratory infections.

By: News On 6

Family Doctors Remind Parents To Be Prepared For Viruses During Back-To-School Season

Doctors are reminding parents to be prepared for viruses that can impact your kids and the whole family.

Dr. Chris Guinn, a Family Medicine Physician with Hillcrest, said there is a spike in COVID cases in the ER, so getting the updated bivalent COVID-19 vaccine won't hurt.

He said RSV and Flu season hit early last year, so it's good to start thinking about those vaccines in September and no later than October.

The CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics say parents should get their kids updated vaccines for the school year.

Doctors also say kids should get plenty of rest, daily exercise, drink lots of water, and eat fresh fruits and veggies as much as possible.

Dr. Guinn said parents should also make sure kids see a doctor when they're sick.

"As we get back into school, let's not put the doctors visits aside. Make sure we're getting ready for those well child checks," Dr. Guinn said.

Dr. Guinn suggests parents not bring their child to school when they are sick because it helps prevent germs from being passed to other students.