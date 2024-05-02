Rotary Of Tulsa Names Police Officer, Firefighter Of The Year

The Rotary of Tulsa named Lt. Brandon Watkins as this year's Police Officer of the Year and the late Harrison Moseby as firefighter of the year on Wednesday.

Rotary of Tulsa chose Lt. Brandon Watkins as this year's Police Officer of the Year for leading the department's homicide unit.

They have a 95 percent solve rate for the past 10 years, which is far higher than the national average.

They also named their Firefighter of the Year on Wednesday.

They chose the late Harrison Moseby, who was only a firefighter for four years but showed tremendous courage during his recent battle with cancer.

His wife Mallory accepted the award on his behalf and says his faith never wavered.

News On 6's Lori Fullbright emceed the event.