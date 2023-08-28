Grand River Dam Authority Offers Water Safety Tips Ahead Of Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day is right around the corner and many will be hitting the water. The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department is reminding everyone to remember some safety tips ahead of the upcoming holiday weekend.

The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department is reminding Oklahomans to remember some safety tips ahead of the upcoming holiday weekend.

“Labor Day weekend is a very popular time for people to visit the lakes and the river,” said GRDA Corporate Spokesperson Justin Alberty. “We certainly encourage everyone to come out and have a great time, but remember, fun on the water always begins with safety. So please wear a life jacket and watch out for others.”





General Water Safety Reminders From GRDA

· Do wear a life jacket. For those floating the river, children 13 years of age and under are required to wear a life jacket. On the lake, children 12 years of age and younger are required to wear a life jacket on vessels under 26 feet long. GRDA encourages everyone to always wear a life jacket.

· Don’t drink and operate a boat. Alcohol use continues to be the single leading factor contributing to boating accidents.

· Do know the water and environment.

· Do keep a good lookout while underway.

· Do shut engines off when people are in the water near your boat.

· Do observe the nautical “rules of the road.”

· Do check the weather forecast before getting underway.

· Do keep a balanced load and trim boat.

· Don’t overload the boat.

· Don't ride on the gunwale, bow, seat backs, or any place that is not designated for sitting.

· Don't swim or boat alone. Stay within sight of companions.

· For those floating the river, do let the commercial float operator know if anyone in the party is a first-time or novice floater(s). They may be able to pair them with an experienced paddler/floater or float the person in a raft where there is a lesser chance of capsizing.

· Don't dive into the river from bridges, bluffs, stream banks, and trees.

· Do respect the weather and the water. If tired while floating, take a break on the bank or on a gravel bar to rest.

Boating Safety Reminders From GRDA

· Don’t ride tired. PWC operation requires a real sense of balance. Tired operators do not have as much balance, which means less controlled operation.

· Watch the weight. Don’t carry more passengers or weight than is recommended in the PWC’s owner manual. The heavier the load, the harder it is to handle and turn the PWC.

· Watch out for others. Because lake traffic changes constantly, riders must be very aware of their surroundings.

· Know what the craft is capable of. Just because a person has ridden a PWC before, don’t assume they are all the same. Riders should be educated about the specifics of the craft they are operating.

· Know the location of the water. Watch out for hazards such as rocks, buoys, sandbars, and skiers. Even though PWCs are designed to operate in shallow waters, it is essential to remember that shallow water can become no water in a hurry. Avoid such areas.

· Never drink and ride. PWC operation requires clear thinking, quick decisions, the ability to focus, depth perception, the ability to judge speed and distance, and the ability to track moving objects.

· Watch the speed. Many PWC accidents are a result of excessive speed. PWC operators must match their speed to their skills. Don’t be overmatched by traveling too fast.