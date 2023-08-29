7-Year-Old Tulsa Girl Joins Sun-Maid's Board Of Imagination

Tuesday, August 29th 2023, 7:28 am
A Tulsa girl now officially sits on the Board of Imagination for Sun-maid Raisins!
Related Story: Tulsa Girl Hopes To Join Sun-Maid Board of Imagination
Seven-year-old Isabelle Murphy and her mom Amanda joined us on Six in the Morning, to talk more about this special honor.
Sun-maid Raisins' website says, "Isabelle loves science, traveling, and especially reading. Whether she’s picking up a good story from the library, or writing down her own, she’s a smart and sneaky addition to the team."
Sun-maid Raisins' website says the company gives kids a seat at this boardroom table to enhance creativity for the brand.
Click here to view more members on the Board of Imagination.
