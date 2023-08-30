7-Year-Old Tulsa Girl Wins 'Tiny Miss Princess Of America' Title

Over this next year, seven-year-old Paris will travel the U.S. making appearances to represent the Princess of America Organization. She is the first black Tiny Miss Princess of America.

A 7-year-old girl from Tulsa took home the crown and sash from a national pageant competition this summer.

Paris Simone Sherra Epps was named the 2023 Tiny Miss Princess of America in July. "Paris is a firecracker, a whole ball of energy," said her mother Dr. Shavonda Pannell. "She is very outgoing, very outspoken. She knows who she is at such a young age and I think that is very admirable."

Since Paris was four years old, she knew she wanted to be on stage. "My whole life I have been doing pageants, so it is no biggie," she added.

Paris is also a competitive gymnast, but when she is not training, she likes to play at the playground, spend time with family, and dance with her mom.

Shavonda said she is Paris' fiercest supporter and biggest fan. "She gets on that stage and she just lights up and it is so amazing to watch her just be who she is," she said.

After Paris was crowned Tiny Miss Princess of America she said, "It is just amazing, I cannot think of anything else. It is just people who know me now."

However, soon after, she learned her win was much bigger than the crown.

"It is a huge honor for her to win this title but once I got the news that she was the first black Tiny Miss, I literally cried because I am like my baby is breaking barriers, she is opening doors for other little girls who look like her," said Shavonda.

Paris is also making sure those same little girls know they can do it too, by sharing this simple message; "Speak positive and think good vibes about yourself."