Tulsa Tech Acquires High-Tech Immersive Training System For Law Enforcement

Law enforcement used to be limited to the gun range to train for shooting scenarios then came the single-screen training simulators. Now a high-tech training system at Tulsa Tech puts Oklahoma officers right in the middle of an immersive simulated situation.

-

| News On 6 Livestream |

SWAT Team officers from four Green Country law enforcement agencies were put to the test Wednesday in a new shooter training simulator, that surrounds the officers.

Tulsa Tech bought the high-tech training system, and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office donated the guns for law enforcement to use. Tulsa County deputies use the training system, but it is available to other agencies as well.

Law enforcement used to be limited to the gun range to train for shooting scenarios then came the single-screen training simulators.

Now, with this 300-degree system, officers are put right in the middle of a dangerous situation, with their own guns, making it as real-life as possible.

"It is a much more immersive than some of the others we've used,” said Lieutenant Tyler Brogdon with Sapulpa Police. "You're actually having to look behind you, checking for additional threats. The body can't go where the mind has never been.”

"Shoot-Don't Shoot" training simulators for law enforcement have been around for quite a while, but this system surrounds officers and gives them a new perspective.

"It is very easy with a single screen to get like sucked in like a video game and not take it very seriously whereas this system you can absolutely get immersed in it and take it seriously,” said Brogdon.

SWAT team officers with Bixby, Jenks, Sapulpa, and Sand Springs Police were put through several different real-life scenarios, like traffic stops or active shooters, and they had to make a decision whether to use force.

The system also allows the officers to use their own department-issued pistols and rifles, by simply swapping out the barrel for a laser. Officers also have the option to choose tasers or pepper spray, instead of deadly force. And at the click of a button, the instructor can escalate or de-escalate the scenario.

"Are they using the appropriate terminology to try to de-escalate it, or are they not saying anything, like just standing there? We can escalate it or bring it back down,” said Brogdon.

Tulsa Tech and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office partnered up to make this training possible, and they want to share it with other agencies.

"We don't ever want to keep things a secret, or to one agency, we want to spread the training capabilities because we are all doing the same job,” said Sheriff Vic Regalado. “We don't have to spend money on real ammunition, we don't have to be out in the sweltering heat, we can be in the comfort of a building, and yet experience the same scenarios we would if we were on the job."