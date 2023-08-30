National Down Syndrome Society Video Will Feature 2 Kids From Green Country

The National Down Syndrome Society created a video that includes over 500 photos of children, teens, and adults with Down Syndrome from all over the country. Jack Light and Hadley Jett will have their photos featured in the Big Apple.

National Down Syndrome Society Video will feature two kids from green country

Two children from Green Country will be shining bright in Times Square.

Jack's mom, Jaylee, wanted her son to be a part of it because the video promotes acceptance and the value people with Down Syndrome bring to the world.

"Jack is just our joy, and we thought what a fun way to share that joy with the rest of the world,” Light said.

While Jack isn't busy being a superstar, he enjoys playing with toys and going to school.

"We love getting to come to the Little Light House to listen to stories and music and playing with his friends,” Light said.

One of his friends is Hadley. He shares toys with her at school; now, they share the spotlight.

Hadley's mom, Autumn, can’t wait for the world to see her little girl’s photo, too.

"She has shown us that she is capable of anything,” Jett said.

Jack and Hadley’s photos will be put on display on September 9th.