Districts Starting To Require Clear Bags After Gun Incidents At Football Games

The Pink Cactus, a boutique in town, sold more than 20 bags after the district’s announcement. The boutique has sold clear bags for a while for college gamedays. But now, people are grabbing them up for high school games.

Several districts in Green Country will now only let fans bring in clear bags because of three gun incidents that happened Friday at high school football games around the state.

Some businesses said a lot of people are scrambling to get clear bags in time for this weekend.

Coweta Public Schools decided Tuesday that clear bags will be required at its football games.

The Pink Cactus, a boutique in town, sold more than 20 bags after the district’s announcement. The boutique has sold clear bags for a while for college gamedays. But now, people are grabbing them up for high school games.

"It was just easy to be able to be like, 'hey, look, we already have them downtown, you don't need to order on Amazon or wherever, you can just come downtown and grab your clear bag,"' said Johnita Hill, who buys for The Pink Cactus.

Several districts are now implementing clear bag policies after gun incidents in Choctaw, Booker T. Washington in Tulsa, and Locust Grove.

Hill says many customers are glad they were able to find clear bags on short notice.

"It is such a relief,” said Hill. “They don't have to go to Tulsa, they don't have to go outside of town to find their bags, so that's been really convenient for them."

She’s glad people are shopping locally since local businesses do a lot to support their schools and athletics.

"It's so important to shop local for our sales tax revenue within our town; we can make improvements, just supporting your small families that do have businesses in Coweta,” said Hill.

Hill hopes people will watch out for each other at upcoming football games, so hopefully, nothing like this happens again.

"Keep an eye on your kids, keep an eye on your surroundings all around you all the time,” said Hill. “Report if you see anything suspicious, report to our police department."

Coweta’s clear bag policy goes into place Friday, and you can find a list of districts and their policies HERE.