The first week's Athlete of the Week is Kordell Gouldsby from Bixby.

By: News On 6

The first week's Athlete of the Week is Kordell Gouldsby from Bixby.

The Spartans' running back only had 8 touches, but he made them count in the Battle of the Burbs win over Owasso.

6 carries for 174 yards including a 74-yard touchdown, and 2 catches for 31 more in the 42-16 victory.