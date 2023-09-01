Local Veteran Receives Free Ramp Thanks to Meals On Wheels and Home Depot

Members of this team have family members who are veterans, and some are even veterans themselves. That's why when they heard army vet Norman Jones needed help, they jumped at the opportunity.

-

Volunteers from Meals on Wheels and Home Depot started Friday with power tools and lumber to help someone in need.

Members of this team have family members who are veterans, and some are even veterans themselves. That's why when they heard army vet Norman Jones needed help, they jumped at the opportunity.

"Community service and these Team Depot projects are actually one of my favorite parts about working with Home Depot," said volunteer Sean Hall.

They spent their morning building a ramp for 87-year-old army veteran Norman Jones. Jones was feeling under the weather and wasn't able to come outside, but the next time he walked out his front door, a beautiful ramp was waiting for him.

"He's very happy to have a more accessible home, and we're proud to be a part of that," said Jonathan Vanbeber.

Vanbeber works for Meals on Wheels and is an army vet himself. He served in the late 90's and early 2000's and said projects like this mean the most to him.

"It's very touching, very heartfelt for me to be able to help another veteran, fellow soldier in arms, to be able to just give back to him," Vanbeber said.

Staff from Home Depot on 71st Street pitched in their skills for the build. Hall has worked at that location for three years and says helping veterans is personal for him.

"Both of my grandfathers served, one in the Navy, one in the Army. I've got a brother currently serving in the Navy, so it's very gratifying to be able to come out here and help veterans," he said.

Hall said community service is one of his passions, and he looks forward to doing more projects for those in need.

"You can expect to see orange shirts all over the Tulsa area to continue to do this for the next few years," said Hall.

Meals on Wheels and the Home Depot Team are excited to continue working together to check other projects like this one off their list.