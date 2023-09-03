Local Shop Combines Faith With Coffee, Serves Riders At Tulsa Expo Square

A pair of Tulsa pastors are combining coffee and a higher calling, all from the comfort of their mobile coffee truck. This weekend, they're taking their business to the 100X Reigning Classic to serve a unique customer.

By: News On 6

-

A pair of Tulsa pastors are combining coffee and a higher calling, all from the comfort of their mobile coffee truck.

Double Flag Coffee is making the mornings of horse riders at the Tulsa Expo Square a bit brighter.

"It's drive-thru, except ride-thru, I guess," said Double Flag Coffee Co-Founder Matt Patrick.

This week, they've been fueling riders at the 100X Reigning Classic, and they've come up with a unique way for customers to place their orders.

"People ride up on their horses, and we hand them coffee through the window while they're on horseback," Patrick said.

The riders are enjoying the service as well.

"It just makes it easy to grab a coffee, get our caffeine fix, and keep rolling," said rider Julia Roshelli.

Matt Austin and Matt Patrick, both pastors at the University United Methodist Church on TU's campus, love these unique opportunities.

"It's not every day you get to sell coffee to people who pull up on horseback," said Co-Founder Matt Austin.

They ensure that customers of all shapes and sizes are taken care of with coffee, carrots, and a special treat.

"I asked one of the ladies who came by 'What do horses like if we had a treat', and she said carrots and peppermints, so apparently horses like peppermints," Austin said.

The founders of Double Flag Coffee have big plans for their business because all profits are reinvested into their ministry, serving others.

"The more money we have, the more good we can do, the more people we can feed, the more people we can clothe, the more people we can help. That's the idea," Austin said.

You can find Double Flag Coffee at most events held at the Tulsa Expo Square.

For their location at each event, check out their Facebook page HERE.