By: News On 6

1 Arrested Following Overnight Chase In Tulsa, Police Say

Police said a driver of a stolen vehicle led them on a chase overnight in Tulsa.

The chase started around 1:30 a.m. Monday near I-244 and Sheridan, police said.

The chase eventually ended near 36th St. N. and Columbia, police said.

There were three people inside the vehicle, but only the driver was arrested, police said.

This is a developing story, refresh the page for updates.