1 Arrested Following Overnight Chase In Tulsa, Police Say

Police said a driver of a stolen vehicle led them on a chase overnight in Tulsa. The chase started around 1:30 a.m. Monday near I-244 and Sheridan, police said.

Monday, September 4th 2023, 6:42 am

TULSA, Okla. -

The chase eventually ended near 36th St. N. and Columbia, police said.

There were three people inside the vehicle, but only the driver was arrested, police said.

This is a developing story, refresh the page for updates.
