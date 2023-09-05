Choctaw Nation Lighthorse Police Officer Killed In Latimer County ATV Crash

The 32-year-old died Monday afternoon at the hospital after the crash on SW 140th Rd. near Wilburton, Oklahoma.

By: News On 6

A 32-year-old officer with the Choctaw Lighthorse Police Department died Monday following an ATV crash in Latimer County, authorities confirm.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Rance Warren was pronounced dead at the hospital after the 2020 Polaris General he was operating crashed on SW 140th Rd. just after 3 p.m.

The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office shared a post on social media sending thoughts and prayers to the Choctaw Nation.

Troopers investigating the crash say Warren was driving eastbound on SW 140th Rd. when he lost control during a left curve on the gravel road.

OHP says the vehicle rolled and hit a tree, partially ejecting Warren before it landed on him. He was pronounced dead about an hour later at the hospital.

A 30-year-old man and 8-year-old child were also injured in the crash but are expected to recover, OHP says.

Troopers say an unsafe speed on the curve was the cause of the crash, but there was also an odor of alcohol at the scene.

Cherokee Nation released the following statement on Tuesday:

“The Choctaw Nation mourns the loss of one of our own, Patrolman Rance Warren, following an accident over the weekend. Patrolman Warren dedicated over 13 years to Choctaw Nation Public Safety in both Security and Police positions. He worked in our Pittsburg County division and always represented our values of Faith, Family and Culture while serving and protecting the community,” Hall said. “We are heartbroken as a brotherhood and for his family,” said Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Executive Director of Public Safety Michael Hall. “The Choctaw Lighthorse Police are appreciative for the extension of sympathies and compassion shown to us by others in the law enforcement community and general public,” he said.



