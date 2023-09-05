United Airlines Flights Resume After 'Technology Issues' Cause Delays Nationwide

United has asked the Federal Aviation Administration to pause the airline’s departures on Tuesday after a nationwide computer issue. The airline said crews were able to identify the fix quickly and get planes back in the air.

By: News On 6

-

All United Airlines flights have resumed after being grounded nationwide due to a "systemwide technology issue" according to the airline.

United Airlines posted an update saying that its crews had found a fix for the problems.

"We have identified a fix for the technology issue and flights have resumed. We’re working with impacted customers to help them reach their destinations as soon as possible."

The airline had said earlier that a "systemwide technology issue" was responsible for the delays.

United Airlines worked with the Federal Aviation Administration to pause the airline’s departures in the US and Canada. The FAA lifted the ground stop around 12:50 p.m. CST.

Earlier, the carrier said planes that are already airborne "are continuing to their destination as planned." It didn't disclose the cause of the technology glitch or offer additional details.

The Federal Aviation Administration said United asked the agency to pause all its departures nationwide, according to a statement sent to CBS News. It referred further questions to United.

United had scrapped only seven flights by midafternoon Tuesday, less than an average of about 16 per day over the Labor Day weekend, according to figures from tracking service FlightAware. But more than 300 United flights were delayed — 12% of the carrier's schedule and far more than rival airlines including American, Delta and Southwest.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.