Air Cannon Experiment At Discovery Lab Introduces Kids To Art Of Tinkering

The Discovery Lab is inviting the community to explore the art of tinkering. The museum is having its first-ever Tinkerfest on Saturday, September 9th, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Director of Education Chip Lindsey said, "We have a car that we will be taking apart through the whole day so kids can learn how to use wrenches. We will be working with wood, nails, and all sorts of things. It will be great fun."

He said it also is a great way to connect generations.

"I think in the past we all had maybe a connection to working with our hands," Lindsey continued saying, "It is harder and harder to find those opportunities anymore, so this is a great chance for grandparents, parents, and children to all come to Tinkerfest and find out 'oh I've got a connection to that' or 'oh I want a connection to that.'"

The Discovery Lab is also teaching a fun experiment kids can do at home called the toroidal vortex.

"I got really intrigued with this idea of how it is that you can create smoke rings that go a long way across the room," Lindsey said. "I started with a trash can and a shower liner, and then it has got a knob that kind of makes the shower liner elastic. Then you knock a hole in the bottom, so it is a nice circular hole, and when you pull back and let it go, it creates a toroid, which is a circular winding bit of air."

He adds this experiment is a great introduction to tinkering and can even be done on a smaller scale.

"You really think differently when you are working with your hands; all of a sudden, the world becomes a different place because you know you can change it," Lindsey said.

Tinkerfest is free with admission to the museum. You can learn more HERE.