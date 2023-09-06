Made In Oklahoma: Okie Pesto

Wednesday, September 6th 2023, 10:10 am
Subbing pecans for pine nuts not only saves money, but makes for a really delicious pesto. Natalie Mikles with Made in Oklahoma joined us at 9 a.m. with a recipe for Okie Pesto!
Ingredients:
4 cups loosely packed Scissortail Farms Basil
1 ½ cups Miller Pecan Co. Pecans
4 cloves garlic
½ cup shredded parmesan cheese
¾ cup olive oil
½ teaspoon kosher salt
Pinch of ground black pepper
Directions:
1. Blend the basil, pecans, garlic, parmesan cheese, olive oil, salt and pepper in a food processor until the mixture becomes a slightly chunky paste.
Note: Store in refrigerator for a week. Or, place in ice cube trays and freeze.
