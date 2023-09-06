Made In Oklahoma: Okie Pesto

Subbing pecans for pine nuts not only saves money, but makes for a really delicious pesto. Natalie Mikles with Made in Oklahoma joined us at 9 a.m. with a recipe for Okie Pesto!

Wednesday, September 6th 2023, 10:10 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Ingredients:

4 cups loosely packed Scissortail Farms Basil

1 ½ cups Miller Pecan Co. Pecans

4 cloves garlic

½ cup shredded parmesan cheese

¾ cup olive oil

½ teaspoon kosher salt

Pinch of ground black pepper

Directions:

1. Blend the basil, pecans, garlic, parmesan cheese, olive oil, salt and pepper in a food processor until the mixture becomes a slightly chunky paste.

Note: Store in refrigerator for a week. Or, place in ice cube trays and freeze.
