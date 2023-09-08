New Boutique Hotel Opens In Tulsa's Historic South Boston District

A 1953 brutalist architecture building in Tulsa was revitalized as The Brut Hotel. It's located next to the Gathering Place and river trails.

Tulsa's historic South Boston District near 18th and Boston has a new boutique hotel.

The 1953 brutalist architecture building was revitalized as The Brut Hotel. It's located next to the Gathering Place and river trails.

The Brut got its name from its 1953 brutalist architecture. The developers are locally based Sharp Development, along with ownership partner Wolf Group Properties.

Kimberly Honea, VP of Hospitality and Development for Sharp Development, said even though it took a while for the hotel to be completed, all nine stories and 82 rooms are ready to be occupied.

The designers are Sikes Abernathie Architects of Tulsa. Each room has a different theme.

When you walk in, there's a lot of greenery. Honea said they wanted to add a soft, wellness focused, and organic feel to offset the exterior from the interior.

Guests can enjoy the Soma Rooftop Restaurant, lounge and patio, which offers 360 views of the Tulsa Skyline and Arkansas River. It serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner options.

There's also the Dweller cafe that has coffee, bear, wine, and grab and go snacks.

"We are a Tulsa hotel. We are locally owned and operated and we want to make sure our community has an experience with this hotel as much as our guests coming into Tulsa," Kimberly Honea said.

The Brut is now open and accepting reservations. The ninth-floor restaurant and patio are open to the general public and not just hotel guests.