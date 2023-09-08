Record-Breaking Summer Heat Raises Health Concerns For Older Adults

We sweat less as we age, which slows the ability to cool down. We also become less sensitive to thirst, so we can already be dehydrated by the time we're thirsty.

This summer's heat has been breaking records. It's also been raising health concerns for groups vulnerable to extreme heat.

As Haley Ott reports, health officials are specifically concerned about the heat's impact on older adults.

Doctors stress keeping the elderly cool and safe when temps are soaring is critical to avoid heat-related illnesses.

Older adults may not be able to notice the heat and adapt to it, according to geriatric specialists at Rush University Medical Center.

We sweat less as we age, which slows the ability to cool down. We also become less sensitive to thirst, so we can already be dehydrated by the time we're thirsty.

Common conditions in the elderly can make it harder to adjust to rising temperatures. Patients with diabetes, kidney disease, dementia, and depression can experience dehydration more easily.

Some medications also make it harder to stay hydrated.

On these hot days, older adults should keep water by their side. Avoid drinks with caffeine, sugar or alcohol. Set a timer to remind to drink water.

Keep a close eye on the temps inside as well as outside. Try to keep your home between 68 and 78 degrees.

If you have older loved ones or neighbors, be sure to check on them. Weakness and confusion are symptoms of heat exhaustion.

Heat Stress Signs - Cool off in AC, Drink Water, Cold Shower

Faint or dizzy

Excessive sweating

Nausea or vomiting

Muscle cramps

Clammy/cool skin

Weak, rapid pulse

Heat Stroke Signs - CALL 911

Throbbing Headache

No Sweating

Nausea or vomiting

Loss of consciousness

Red, hot, dry skin

Strong, rapid pulse

What are the signs of heat exhaustion?

The Centers for Disease Control recommends adults watch out for signs of heat exhaustion which can be; heavy sweating, cold, pale, and clammy skin, a fast, weak pulse, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramps, fatigue, dizziness, headaches, and fainting. If experiencing these symptoms people should drink water, move to a cooler area or take a cool bath. Lastly, medical attention should be sought out if symptoms last longer than an hour.

What are the signs of heat stroke?

The CDC defines heat stroke symptoms as– hot, red, dry or damp skin; a fast and strong pulse; a headache; dizziness; nausea; confusion and passing out. If someone is experiencing these symptoms, call 911 immediately, and try to move the person into the shade or a cooler area. Try to lower your body temperature by using cool clothes.

How to protect kids from heat exhaustion and heat stroke

Parents and caregivers should be aware of the dangers of heat exhaustion and heat stroke in young children and take precautions such as having them wear lightweight and light-colored clothing, use sunscreen, and stay hydrated. To keep cool, activities like playing in the water or in the shade should be encouraged, and a spray bottle can help increase comfort. Children who are experiencing a heat stroke may also have a high fever or even seizures.

How do I keep my pet safe from intense heat?

Pets are susceptible to dehydration and overheating in hot and humid weather. Owners should provide shady places for pets, limit exercise, and keep them indoors in extreme heat. Signs of overheating include excessive panting, increased heart and respiratory rates, drooling, weakness, stupor, seizures, bloody diarrhea and vomiting.

How to protect your skin from intense heat

Stay hydrated throughout the day and refuel your body with proper sleep. To protect your skin from damage, apply a water-resistant broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 every 2 hours. Make sure to wear protective clothing, use a lip balm with an SPF of at least 15, and avoid the sun between 10am and 4pm.

Cooling centers in Tulsa

Expo Square located at 4145 E. 21st Street, 405-744-1113, seven days a week from 10 a.m. till 8 p.m.

John 3:16 Mission located at 506 N. Cheyenne Avenue, 918-587-1186, seven days a week, 24 hours a day, and year round.

Tulsa County Emergency Shelter 2401 Charles Page Boulevard, 918-896-5591, seven days a week, 24 hours a day, and year round.