Henryetta Families Advocate For 'Knight's Law' In Wake Of Tragic Murders, Tighter Laws On Sex Offenders

There are 13 laws they would like to see passed as part of their Knight’s Law push. The main one is anyone convicted of a sex crime against a child would be sentenced to life in prison without parole.

-

The families of two of the girls murdered in Henryetta want stricter laws for convicted sex offenders.

The families are calling it “Knight’s Law”- after Henryetta’s school mascot.

There are 13 laws they would like to see passed as part of their "Knight’s Law" push. The main one is anyone convicted of a sex crime against a child would be sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Ivy Webster and Brittany Brewer were two of the five teenagers murdered by convicted rapist Jesse McFadden in May.

"Jesse took his own life, and I have to find a way to get justice for my daughter,” said Justin Webster, Ivy’s father. “I don't want any other parent, or any other little girl, to go through what my daughter did or what our family is going through."

Webster says justice would be seeing "Knight’s Law" becoming reality.

If passed, these laws would mean more jail time for anyone convicted of sex crimes against children, notify people about sex offenders living near them, and reject marriage licenses for anyone who has minor children but wants to marry a sex offender.

"I wouldn't risk it. I wouldn't want to risk that for my kids, for somebody else's kids. They do re-offend. That is a stat. They are four times more likely to re-offend once they've already re-offended and they're released from prison," said Tiffany Troy, Ivy Webster’s cousin.

Nathan Brewer is Brittany’s dad and supports the laws. He hopes it will stop sex offenders from being near kids, especially at school events.

"Let's all come together and push to get this Knight's Law passed. This here will actually help us keep our children safe," said Brewer.

Ivy’s family says these laws are important, but what’s just as important is showing kids there are people out there who want to make your world safe.

"By standing up here and pushing this petition and pushing these laws and wanting to get this enacted, it's to protect those kids, and it's a statement to them that you matter. And that we care about you, and we want to protect you," said Tiffany.

"It's very personal to me, and I will devote the rest of my life to making sure, hopefully, not too long, this Knight's Law becomes the national law. Because we need it. We need to start protecting our kids," said Justin Webster.

Webster says the law has already gotten the support of a couple of legislators, who are reviewing it and plan to propose bills during the next session.

For a link to the petition and more information about “Knight’s Law,” you are encouraged to visit their petition HERE.