City Of Tulsa, Mayor Bynum Proposes Asian American Affairs Commission

Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum proposed the city establish the Asian American Affairs Commission on Tuesday.

By: News On 6

“Tulsa’s Asian community has grown more than 50% in the last 10 years, with 26 Asian countries represented at our naturalization ceremonies since we started hosting them in 2019,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “We are extremely proud our immigrant community in Tulsa and are eager to have the Asian American Affairs Commission join our other Title V Commissions.”

He says it's time the city meets the community's growing needs by working with its leaders.

Sarah Gilpin, who is adopted from Korea, said being a part of this committee's working group has empowered her to be proud of her heritage and be a leader in the community.

"My goal for the commission is that Asian Americans in Tulsa, when they're asked, 'Where are you from?' the will probably say, 'I am from the past, the present, and the future of Tulsa, Oklahoma,” said Gilpin.

The measure will go before the city council for consideration in the coming weeks. If the committee is approved, its first meeting will be in January.

The commission will be made up of the following:

3 appointees from the 3 largest Asian populations in Tulsa 1 member will have experience in education (K-12 or Higher Education) 1 member will be a community leader 1 member will be a business owner, leader, or entrepreneur 1 member will have experience in the field of policy or immigration law 1 member will be a public health advocate 7 members will be at large





“The creation of the Asian American Affairs Commission will strengthen the representation of Asian immigrant and refugee communities in our city,” said Nem Lun, the City’s Immigrant and Refugee Affairs Manager. “Having community leaders on committees such as this creates opportunities and encourages participation and engagement in city government.”