TCSO Full Press Conference Announcing Suspect, Charges Related To 2021 Turley Triple Homicide

Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado and District Attorney Erik Grayless discussed the investigation and charges for John B. Goode during a press conference at 2 p.m.

Wednesday, September 13th 2023, 2:46 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA COUNTY, Okla. -

The suspect in a 2021 Turley triple homicide has been charged with the murders of Jack Grimes, Dewayne Selby and his mother, Glenda “Cookie” Parton, authorities announced on Wednesday.

