TCSO Full Press Conference Announcing Suspect, Charges Related To 2021 Turley Triple Homicide

Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado and District Attorney Erik Grayless discussed the investigation and charges for John B. Goode during a press conference at 2 p.m.

By: News On 6

-

The suspect in a 2021 Turley triple homicide has been charged with the murders of Jack Grimes, Dewayne Selby and his mother, Glenda “Cookie” Parton, authorities announced on Wednesday.

Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado and District Attorney Erik Grayless discussed the investigation and charges for John B. Goode during a press conference at 2 p.m.



