Police: Driver Crashes Into Building, Causes Damage At Avondale Apartments

Thursday, September 14th 2023, 5:12 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A driver lost control and crashed into an apartment building early Thursday morning near 71st and Lewis, Tulsa Police said.

The driver in a Ford Mustang hit a curb along Trenton Avenue around midnight, police said. Officers said he then hit the Avondale Apartment's sign, a security car, a tree and then landed in the storage room of the apartment's office building, police said.

An adult and one juvenile were in the car, but neither were hurt, according to police.

The driver got a ticket for speeding and not having a driver's license, police said.
