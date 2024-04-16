Man Hospitalized After Stabbing Incident Overnight In Tulsa

A security guard found a man around 11:30 p.m. Monday night who had been stabbed several times, officer said.

Tuesday, April 16th 2024, 5:30 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A man is hospitalized after being stabbed several times overnight in Tulsa, according to police.

The incident happened overnight near 51st and Peoria, police said. A security guard found a man around 11:30 p.m. Monday night who had been stabbed several times, officer said.

Police said they think the victim was stabbed a few blocks away. Officers were able to speak with the victim before EMSA took him to the hospital.

Police said at this time, they don't have a suspect. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.
