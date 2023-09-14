'Stadium’s Maxed Out': Fans Eagerly Await TU-Sooners Football Game At H.A. Chapman Stadium

Preparations have been underway since Tuesday for the big in-state showdown. The athletics office says parking will be limited, so folks attending the game are encouraged to hitch a ride on one of the free shuttles.

-

The seats will be packed at H.A. Chapman Stadium on Saturday when the Tulsa Golden Hurricane hosts the Oklahoma Sooners. The athletics office says parking will be limited, so folks attending the game are encouraged to hitch a ride on one of the free shuttles.

Preparations have been underway since Tuesday for the big in-state showdown. Many fans have had this one circled on their calendars.

“The stadium’s maxed out,” said Ayden Whittaker, a TU sophomore. “I’m so excited. We’re going to have the tailgate before. It’ll be packed.”

The Sooners will play in Tulsa for the first time in nine years. Some Golden Hurricane fans are feeling confident.

“TU—it’s going to be like 60 to 0,” said Whittaker. “Reign Cane, baby!”

The oddsmakers think differently, with the Sooners favored by more than three touchdowns. The stadium being packed is a guarantee.

“We have 30,000 people that are going to be here,” said Jason Malay, Associate Athletics Director for TU. “We’re really excited about it. This is something we’ve been planning for going on a year now. It’s going to be a big day.”

Malay says the gates will open early, and more greeters and ticket scanners will be working to help get the sold-out crowd inside in time for the 2:30 p.m. kickoff.

For people parking on campus, rides from the lots to the stadium will be available. However, parking is limited, so Malay encourages fans to park at the fairgrounds and ride the free shuttles.

Image Provided By: News On 6

“If you don’t already have parking, plan to park there,” he said. “There’s no more parking on site.”

Although Chapman Stadium hosted the Sooners in 2014 and the Oklahoma State Cowboys in both 2011 and 2019, this will be the first sellout since a major renovation in 2008.

“It talks a lot about our team, everything they’re doing, everything we’ve been working on,” said Malay. “It’s going to be a very special day for the State of Oklahoma and the City of Tulsa.”

Tailgating and live music leading up to the game will start at 10:30 on Saturday morning. For those without a ticket, the game will be televised on ESPN-2.