Tulsa Bike Club Seeks Volunteers To Keep After-School Program Alive

The Tulsa Bike Club is worried about keeping its afterschool program going at all 33 elementary schools in Tulsa.

“Learning to ride a bike, it's elementary” - that's the Tulsa Bike Club motto, and it's why they've offered an after-school program for ten years, but now, they need a little help. They're short on volunteers right now.

Bike Club Leaders said it’s been difficult for kids to get outside.

"A lot of youth are kind of struggling with being able to spend time outdoors," said Kara Hader.

The Tulsa Bike Club has a solution. Kara Hader and her team help get students on bikes after school, but they need some extra hands.

"We want to make sure we have volunteers that can support non-riders and get them going, as well as the ones to support the folks that have ridden a bike for a little while," said Hader.

They’re asking volunteers to work with kids one day a week for ten weeks each semester. Some of their volunteers have found this as a way to relax after their 9-5.

“Being able to decompress after the workday and work with these kids who are super excited to ride a bike, it's awesome. It's something that I'm really glad I got involved with," said Shawn Gaetano, one of the volunteers.

Gaetano started volunteering with Bike Club in February, and he's learned more than he expected.

"Definitely do it. You are making such a big impact on not only the local community but also yourself," he said.

Bike Club says it isn't looking for the perfect person, just someone willing to make a difference.

"You don't have to have all the skills to be able to ride a bike or be able to do the things. We just love building our community," Hader said.

Gaetano said to stop debating whether to join or not—and just ride.

“Definitely go for it if you're on the fence. The worst thing is you don't like it, or it doesn't work with your schedule, and in that case, at least you tried it."

They're hoping to have all their mentors on wheels by November.

More information about becoming a volunteer can be found HERE.