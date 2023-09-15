Pet of the Week: Meridian The Dachshund-Mix

This is Meridian and she's our Pet of the Week! She's a 2-year-old dachshund mix. She loves to play with other dogs and would love a home with a yard and another dog to play with.

Friday, September 15th 2023, 1:47 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

She's a 2-year-old dachshund mix. She loves to play with other dogs and would love a home with a yard and another dog to play with. She is housebroken and knows how to use a doggy door. If you'd like to adopt Meridian call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 918-622-5962 or visit their ARF house at LaFortune Park.
