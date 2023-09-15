Weeds are growing on the East 590 Road Bridge in Inola where work has come to a stop. City Administrator Scott Devers it's a waste of time and money after the two-year project came to an unexpected end.

Construction Stalls On Highway Bridge In Inola: 'Will This Ever Be Finished?'

This bridge over Highway 88 in Inola was supposed to be done last summer, but over a year later, the project sits at a standstill, with not a construction worker in sight.

Weeds are growing on the East 590 Road Bridge in Inola where work has come to a stop.

City Administrator Scott Devers says it's been months since he's seen workers there.

"Time and money has all been spent there and now to go for now three to four months without seeing anybody on the bridge its kind of like okay, will this ever be finished," said Devers.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says this replacement bridge project started about two years ago and was supposed to take only 8 months to complete. Spokesman TJ Gerlach isn't sure why the contractor, Concrete Services Corps, wasn't able to finish.

"We're really not sure what happened on the contractor's side whether it was financially related or they just had problems getting workers," said Gerlach.

Since the contractor defaulted on the project, a bond company is working to find a new crew to take on the job.

"We've had discussions with that bond agency and they are currently working on putting together a new refreshed bid pkg to send out to interested bidders," said Gerlach.

ODOT says it didn't start this process sooner because the contractor was responsive up until this summer. News On 6 reached out to the company for comment, but have not heard back. Scott Devers says a town that's split by train tracks needs this bridge.

"It's deteriorating our city roads because, because of the increased traffic it has put on that as well as the inconveniences of our kids getting between our elementary and out high school," he said.

ODOT says they will send out an updated timeline as soon as a new contractor is chosen. In the meantime, they say detours on Highway 412 are the best option.