Skiatook Crushes Hale, 41-19

Friday, September 15th 2023, 10:57 pm
In Skiatook Friday night, the Bulldogs hosted Hale.
The Bulldogs were up 14-6 in the 2nd quarter.
The Rangers were trying to get on the board before the half. Aaryan Duke with the scramble for the 30 yards.
But then on, 4th down, the Skiatook pressure forced the incomplete pass.
The final, 41-19 Skiatook.
