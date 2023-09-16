Hot Seat: Deputy Attorney General Ethan Shaner

Scott Mitchell's guest this week is Deputy Attorney General Ethan Shaner from Attorney General Gentner Drummond’s office.

Saturday, September 16th 2023, 11:11 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Scott and Ethan discuss what the 'do not call' registry does and does not do in the battle against phone scammers.

Plus, Ethan will detail how to protect yourself from telephone scams that deploy artificial Intelligence, and how seniors can protect themselves from unscrupulous family members.
