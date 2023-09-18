TPS Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson On Her Vision For The District

Dr. Ebony Johnson officially took over as Tulsa Public Schools superintendent on Saturday, September 16. We had Dr. Johnson with us in the studio before her first full day with students began on Monday.

"I would say the best thing about me being in this role is that I am Tulsa. I've grown up in North Tulsa. I've been a teacher, a teacher's coach, a dean, an assistant principal, a principal, and so many other roles. I feel like with all of those experiences, I carry the heart of the district with me. It's both personal and professional," Dr. Johnson said in part while sharing her excitement for her new role.

Dr. Johnson is a McLain High School graduate and went back there to teach and be the principal.

"I love being a Tulsa Public Schools product. It is truly an honor to serve in this role. When I was on the campus just the other day at the game, I could see the students who I know are walking the same halls that I walked, sitting in the same stands, and it's truly a blessing to be in the role," Dr. Johnson said.

The TPS board on Wednesday, Aug. 23, approved Dr. Johnson as the interim superintendent.

Dr. Johnson has been with Tulsa Public Schools for 18 years. She was previously the district’s Chief Learning Officer.

She joined the district in 2005. In that time, she has served as a teacher, teacher coach, dean, assistant principal, and principal.

In Dr. Deborah Gist's resignation letter, she called Johnson a stellar educator, strong leader, and remarkable human being.

"I am enthusiastic about the board’s plan to act upon the appointment of our colleague as interim superintendent. As you know, Dr. Johnson is a lifelong Tulsan, a stellar educator, a strong leader, and a remarkable human being. With the leadership of Dr. Johnson, our team will keep the work of our plan on track and will reach even higher," Dr. Gist said.