Tulsa Receives National Attention For Oktoberfest Celebration

Tulsa's Oktoberfest is ranked number four out of 10 best Oktoberfests in the U.S. by USA Today's Readers Choice.

By: News On 6



Tulsa is getting national attention for its annual Bavarian culture celebration, Oktoberfest!

The festival features all kinds of events for families to enjoy.

This year's Oktoberfest will be October 19 through the 22.

Tickets are on sale now, and the single day pass is $15.

CLICK HERE for more information about Oktoberfest.