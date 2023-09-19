Pregnant 19-Year-Old Shot In Tulsa; Police Search For Shooter

Someone shot at a car multiple times, hitting a 19-year-old pregnant woman once in the stomach, police said. The shooting happened near Pine and MLK on Monday evening, investigators said.

-

A pregnant woman is in the hospital after police say she was the victim of a drive-by shooting.

Tulsa officers responded to the intersection of Pine Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Monday evening after they received a call from a witness about a drive-by shooting.

The witness told police they saw someone shooting from an SUV into the other car. Once police got to the scene, they received another call from staff at a hospital who said they admitted a pregnant woman.

"Gunshot victim has arrived there; it was a pregnant 19-year-old female with a gunshot wound to the stomach, which turned out to be our victim from the shooting that was originally called in," said Officer Danny Bean with Tulsa Police.

Officer Bean believes this was not a random shooting.

"A lot of times, someone else in that car is a target and an innocent gets hit," he said. "This is an incident, a picture right here as to what can happen a lot of times, at least when someone's going to try to shoot into a car when there's actually another kid involved inside that car as well."

A man and another child were in the car with the woman when she was shot, but neither were harmed. Police have not said how serious the pregnant woman's injuries are, only that she is alive.

Despite TPD not having a suspect, they say there is no threat to the public. They're asking anyone with information about the shooting to call crime stoppers at 918-596-COPS.