Local Organizations Host 2nd Annual Hispanic Heritage Art Contest

Tuesday, September 19th 2023, 9:58 am
To kickoff Hispanic Heritage Month, The Salvation Army, Boys and Girls Club, and US Cellular are hosting the second annual Hispanic Heritage Art Contest.
All of the art was created by kids in Tulsa and you can vote for your favorite piece of art. News On 6's Jordan Tidwell was live to share more about the art contest.
