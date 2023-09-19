Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club Partners With USCellular for Hispanic Heritage Month Art Contest

200 kids have submitted artwork for the Hispanic Heritage Month art contest hosted by the Boys and Girls Club. Each entrant picked a Hispanic or Latino STEM icon and then drew how they made a difference. Organizers say it's a great way to create excitement for education and art.

The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club and US Cellular have partnered together to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

They are hosting an art contest where the public can vote on their favorite piece of art drawn by kids in the area.

"We have about 350 kids that will come in and out of after-school programs daily, and we are charged with making sure they have a good time and are educated," said Jake Law with the Boys and Girls Club.

200 kids submitted artwork and the top 10 finalists are up for prizes.

"We came in to be a part of this, just to help educate the local youth, of some of the STEM icons from the Hispanic and Latino communities," said Tamera Keel with USCellular.

Each kid could pick a Hispanic or Latino STEM icon, and then draw how that icon made a difference.

"USCellular is very big on diversity, so to be able to have the kids be able to see and relate to a lot of the different icons, because that representation does matter," Keel said.

The Boys and Girls Club says this is something the kids love to do, and no matter who wins, they are proud of the work.

"The main thing for us is we like to have a little bit of excitement when it comes to education, so this allows us to get out into the community and let these kids' artwork be seen," Law said.

The final day to vote will be September 22.

To vote, click here.