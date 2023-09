This week's Athlete of the Week is Kale Charboneau from Wagoner.

By: News On 6

The junior quarterback and linebacker completed 20 of 28 passes for 312 yards. He also had a hand in three touchdowns as the Bulldogs defeated Grove 35-14.

Congratulations to Kale!