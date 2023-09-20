27-Year-Old Man Dies After Crash In Cherokee County, OHP Says

A 27-year-old man died after crashing his vehicle late Tuesday night near Locust Grove, Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

By: News On 6

Bradley Harrison from Calvin, Oklahoma, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, OHP said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by OHP.

This is a developing story, refresh the page for updates.