27-Year-Old Man Dies After Crash In Cherokee County, OHP Says

Wednesday, September 20th 2023, 4:24 am

By: News On 6


CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. -

A 27-year-old man died after crashing his vehicle late Tuesday night near Locust Grove, Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Bradley Harrison from Calvin, Oklahoma, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, OHP said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by OHP.

This is a developing story, refresh the page for updates.
