New COVID-19 Vaccine Now Available At Some Pharmacies In Green Country

You can now get the new COVID-19 booster at some pharmacies across Green Country.

Retail pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens said the new authorized vaccines are in stock and available to customers.

You can start booking your appointment today through their websites.

The CDC approved the new COVID booster last week and said it's recommended for everyone six months and older.

Ellen Niemitalo is the manager of immunizations at the Tulsa Health Department. She expects THD to get a big order of the new vaccines in a few days and said the vaccine will be available to anyone who wants it.

"The Health Department is hoping to receive the vaccines really from all of the funding sources. So we would have it available for every individual depending on whatever their circumstances would be. So we anticipate as soon as we receive all of those vaccines, we will put out a public announcement and start scheduling appointments," Niemitalo said.

The Tulsa Health Department hopes to start rolling these vaccines out by the first week in October.

But if you don't want to wait, you can schedule to get the new booster at your local CVS or Walgreens.

The cost of the new booster is covered for people with private insurance.

What have we learned about the benefits of vaccines?

Pediatrician Dr. Scott Cyrus said vaccines have shown a reduction in hospitalizations. He said babies delivered to mothers with COVID-19 rarely contract the disease.

What complications may occur in children who get COVID-19?

Children and young adults with SARS-Cov-2 infection may develop multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, Dr. Cyrus said.

Health professionals said people are still at risk of COVID-19 as the virus continues to mutate. That's why the CDC is recommending the new booster shot.

The CDC said last fall and winter, people who received the most recent COVID-19 vaccines had greater protection against severe illness and hospitalization than those who did not receive that vaccine.