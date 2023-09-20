Woman With Dementia Found Safe In Tulsa After Walking Away From Nursing Home

Wednesday, September 20th 2023, 12:23 pm
A 77-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia has been found safe in Tulsa after police say video showed he leaving a nursing home early Wednesday morning.
Remona Foster was seen on video leaving Heatheridge Assisted Living at 2130 S. 85th E Ave. at about 1:45 a.m., according to the Tulsa Police Department.
TPD posted on Facebook that Foster was "found in good health and returned home."
Image Provided By: Tulsa Police Department
