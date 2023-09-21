Wellness Watch: Signs For Ovarian Cancer, Treatments, & Screenings

In 2020, there were more than 18,000 new cases and while cancer treatments have come a long way each case can have its own challenges. Dr. Michael Gold is a Gynecological Oncologist at Oklahoma Cancer Specialists and Research Institute and he joined News On 6 at Noon to talk about the importance of cancer screenings as well as the risk factors for those going through the experience.

By: News On 6

Ovarian Cancer is the second most common gynecologic cancer in the United States and the deadliest, according to the CDC.

