Silver Alert Issued By BAPD For 72-Year-Old Woman With Dementia

Thursday, September 21st 2023, 10:56 am

By: News On 6


BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -

A Silver Alert is issued by The Broken Arrow Police Department for a 72-year-old woman who has dementia.

Paula Lee was last seen on her patio in the 2500 Block of South Hickory Avenue on Sept. 20, around 6:30 p.m., police said.

Ms. Lee left her residence driving a Black 2005 Honda Pilot with tag number ETV681, police said.

She suffers from dementia and is on medication, according to police. She was last seen wearing a peach-colored, two-piece bathing suit, police said.

Ms. Lee is a white female approximately 5'7" and 175lbs with gray hair and hazel eyes, police said.

If you have any information of her whereabouts, please contact the Broken Arrow Police Department at (918)-259-8400.
