Salina Family Loses Everything After House Fire

A Salina family lost everything they own when their home burned to the ground this week.

The family is trying to pick up the pieces and doesn’t know what they’re going to do next without help.

Jimmy Asimakis and Becky Lane have lived at their Salina home for seven years. Lane has lived there for more than 20 and raised her family there.

They’re heartbroken after coming home Monday night to find flames everywhere.

"I went in the house and tried to put it out with a water hose. There just wasn't enough water,” said Asimakis. “The only thing I could do was just shut the door and walk away. That was pretty hard to do, too."

The fire destroyed everything they owned. All their clothes, their furniture, and other priceless items.

"The hardest part was the home,” said Lane. “But, not walking away with anything. And then years of work just to have what you have, and within minutes, it's gone."

Right now, the couple and three kids are staying with Dianna Wolfe, Lane’s daughter.

Wolfe says it hurts to see her mom and stepdad going through this.

"So much anymore it's not been, 'I need to go get food, I need to go to the grocery store,’” said Wolfe. “It's been, 'I need to find clothes for my step-siblings, I need to get clothes for my mom.' They had nothing but what they walked out in. My mom is a Type 1 diabetic. And she lost all her medical supplies. So the priority, like you said, is not 'hey I need to go to the store. I need to go do this.' It's ‘how can I find medical equipment that she has to have to live."’

They say it’s an important reminder to always be grateful for what you have because the next day, it may be gone.

"I can't really explain how you watch your life go up in flames,” said Asimakis. “And you can't do nothing about it."

“My family is such a giving family,” said Wolfe. “They’re the sweetest family. We’re so close. We would give the clothes off of our back to anybody at any time. Just know that everything can be taken from you in the blink of an eye.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe HERE to replace their home and for clothing and medical expenses.